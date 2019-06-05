JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Meghan is accused of breaching Wimbledon etiquette by wearing jeans in a members-only area during her visit to watch Serena Williams - Ekomiamiblog

#1
Meghan has been accused of falling foul of Wimbledon etiquette on her surprise visit to cheer on Serena Williams last week – because she was wearing jeans in a members’ only area.

Palace officials claimed the Duchess of Sussex, 37, attended the All England Club in a ‘private capacity’ last Thursday, telling fans not to take photos of her...
2447D503-A141-4167-B512-3CA410E846EE.jpeg

Read more via EkoMiami

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited:
[74]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top