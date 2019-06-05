Melania Trump was well dressed for the weather yesterday afternoon, as she stuck with her favourite Celine trench coat outside of Downing Street for a garden party.
The First Lady, 49, greeted children who waved British and American flags and handed her flowers, as she …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2wCUQAC
Get more World News
The First Lady, 49, greeted children who waved British and American flags and handed her flowers, as she …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2wCUQAC
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]