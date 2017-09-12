Youths from Kogi West Senatorial District in their numbers took to the streets of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, to celebrate the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja which gave INEC nod to continue the recall of the senator representing the district, Dino Melaye. The youths, some of whom were on motorcycles , while others trekked, chanted anti-Dino songs as they went on the procession round the town. Some of the youths carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘Dino Must Go’, ‘No to Bad Representation’ and ‘Kogi West Needs Responsible Representation’, among others. The spokesman of the group, Sunday Ilugunka, said the judgment had rekindled the hope of constituents across the seven local government areas that made up the senatorial district. He said with the judgment, the people would now pursue the recall exercise vigorously and ensure that Melaye was removed from the upper chamber of the National Assembly.