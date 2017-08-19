The police have arrested the men who stole phones of prominent Nigerians at the wedding of Governor Ibikunle Amosun and Abike Dabiri's children in Abeokuta on the 8th of July. They are a gang of fake journalists. They crash into important events and steal money, phones, etc from there. It's reported that the gang leader, 43-year-old Musa Auwalu, has built a mansion from the proceeds of the crime. Other members of the gang are: Kolawole Akinbode, 50, from Ogun Central LGA of Ogun state; 53-year-old Umar Tahir Abba, from Mubi of Adamawa state; 55 year-old Abdulahi Muhammed from Gudunfulani, LGA of Bauchi state and 60 year-old Muhammad sale from Ngogo, LGA of Kano state. According to reports, the phone of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and four other governors were stolen at the event. “They were arrested in different states of the Federation namely: Ogun, Edo, Abuja and Kano States. The exhibits listed above were recovered from them," the police said. “The house built in Kano State from the huge foreign currencies the gang leader stole during a wedding of a Very Important Personality last year in Abuja has been identified. “The suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the offence.