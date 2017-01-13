Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson has reached out to Tonto Dikeh after reading her public apology on Instagram. In an Instagram post, Mercy Johnson wrote, '' @tontolet am shaking and in tears as I read your post.I have learnt the more this morning that the holyspirit is true,cus by him you were in my prayers last night and this morning.am in shock. I always heard of what an Angel you are.Please,I forgave you immediately King came because I knew that u would have understood how it hurt me. I Love you and I am short of words now but thank you and trust me I wish so much happiness and peace.am already hugging you so tightly. it is well and Purity is Blowing you a kiss too. My God Will Bless You and Keep you Ahead always. MAMAPURITY. '' READ: Tonto Dikeh's Marriage In Crisis, Apologises To Mercy Johnson Over Old Statement