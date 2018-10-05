The Edo State House Of Representative election held today October 4, 2018 between Prince Odi Okojie and Joe Ikpea with Prince Okojie leading the polls in different wards across the state.
But In an unfortunate twist and turn of events, it appeared the elections was condemned and canceled after the result of the polls proved that Prince Okojie was leading his opponent by a wide margin
