Lionel Messi has been included in Argentina’s squad for friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay next month, after his three-month international football ban ended.

The Barcelona forward, 32, was sent-off in Argentina’s Copa America third-place play-off win over Chile on 6 July. ...

