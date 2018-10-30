Super Eagles Captain John Mikel Obi has been left out of Nigeria’s fourth match in a row after the World Cup in Russia.
The Tianjin Teda enforcer in the Chinese Super League has returned to action after recovering from injuries. …
read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Jq9Ck7
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Tianjin Teda enforcer in the Chinese Super League has returned to action after recovering from injuries. …
read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Jq9Ck7
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]