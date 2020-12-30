Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
Military destroys terrorists' anti-aircraft gun station in Sambisa - New Telegraph
The military has said that air interdiction missions conducted within the Sambisa forest general area of Borno State on Monday, December 28, resulted in the destruction of an anti-aircraft gun station operated by suspected terrorist elements. An Anti-Aircraft gun (AA) has the capacity to attack...
www.newtelegraphng.com