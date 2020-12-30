Metro Military destroys terrorists’ anti-aircraft gun station in Sambisa – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Military destroys terrorists' anti-aircraft gun station in Sambisa - New Telegraph

The military has said that air interdiction missions conducted within the Sambisa forest general area of Borno State on Monday, December 28, resulted in the destruction of an anti-aircraft gun station operated by suspected terrorist elements. An Anti-Aircraft gun (AA) has the capacity to attack...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Metro Military destroys house of Boko Haram leaders in Sambisa Forest after terrorist killed rice farmers – DHQ – Daily Post Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
180
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
C
Metro Tragedy as flood destroys 15 LGAs in Katsina – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
376
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro Military Kills 22 Terrorists, Recovers Weapons In Borno – Leadership News
Replies
0
Views
329
Kayode Israel
K
K
Metro Military airstrike destroys B’Haram’s logistics base in Borno – The Nation Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
691
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
K
Metro Another police station burnt as armed men invade Abakaliki – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
421
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top