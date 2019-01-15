Metro Mines, Steel Ministry generates ₦2.97 billion in 2018 – Minister – Plus TV Africa

#1
The Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, says the ministry generated the sum of N2.97 billion as revenue in 2018 .

Bwari made the announcement on Monday while giving a three-year account of stewardship (2016-2018) on Monday in Abuja. The Minister said that the …



