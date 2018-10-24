The organized labour, comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the United Labour Congress (ULC), had after their meeting declared a nationwide strike over...
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 on Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2CDPrhd
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 on Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2CDPrhd
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[17]