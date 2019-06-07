Former Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali and former Agric Minister, Audu Ogbe were among other ministers that have been dumped by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari forwarded his Ministerial nominees to the Senate with Senator Godswill Akpabio, Gbemisola Saraki, Lai Mohammed George Akume and others making the list.
However, the likes of Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, Ibe Kachikwu Solomon Dalung, Audu Ogbeh were not re-appointed.
