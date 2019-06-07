JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Ministerial list: Buhari dumps Dan-Ali, Kachikwu, Audu Ogbe, Dalung,others - DAILY POST

#1
Former Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali and former Agric Minister, Audu Ogbe were among other ministers that have been dumped by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari forwarded his Ministerial nominees to the Senate with Senator Godswill Akpabio, Gbemisola Saraki, Lai Mohammed George Akume and others making the list.
However, the likes of Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, Ibe Kachikwu Solomon Dalung, Audu Ogbeh were not re-appointed.

DALUNG.jpg

READ MORE
 
Last edited:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top