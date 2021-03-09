Politics Ministers, Presidency officials take COVID-19 jabs – New Telegraph


Ministers, Presidency officials take COVID-19 jabs - New Telegraph

In order to further bolster people's confidence in the efficacy and safety of the COVID- 19 vaccine, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, yesterday, received the Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine at the Presidential Villa. Similarly, Special Adviser to the President on Media and...
