There have been mixed reactions following the Federal Government’s approval of the construction of two new sea ports in Bonny Island in Rivers State and Warri in Delta state, both in the south-south geo-political zone of Nigeria.
Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of transportation, who made this disclosure recently in Lagos state, also noted that President Mohammadu Buhari also assured him that a railway line would be constructed from Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to Maiduguri, capital of Borno state.
