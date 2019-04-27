Sports Mo Salah Becomes First Player To Reach 20 goals This Season – 360Nobs.com

#1
Mohamed Salah became the first Premier League player to reach 20 goals this season with a cheeky chip against Huddersfield.

The Egyptian forward had been trailing the likes of Sergio Aguero and team-mate Sadio Mane but goals against Southampton, Chelsea and the Terriers on Friday has seen him break …



read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2V06fZV

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top