Presidential candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the 2019 presidential election, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, at the weekend in Kano accused northern elite and politicians from the region of encouraging poverty among the masses for their selfish and political aggrandisement.
Speaking as the guest speaker at …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2WoP3t7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Speaking as the guest speaker at …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2WoP3t7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]