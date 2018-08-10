Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Mourinho accepts one-year suspended prison sentence for tax evasion in Spain

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has accepted a suspended one-year prison sentence after defrauding the Spanish tax authorities of around €3.3million ($3.8m).

Talks between Mourinho’s lawyers and Spanish tax authorities have resulted in an agreement, which will see Mourinho accept in writing that he concealed from the tax authorities …



