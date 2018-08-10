Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has accepted a suspended one-year prison sentence after defrauding the Spanish tax authorities of around €3.3million ($3.8m).
Talks between Mourinho’s lawyers and Spanish tax authorities have resulted in an agreement, which will see Mourinho accept in writing that he concealed from the tax authorities …
read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2oFrjlW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Talks between Mourinho’s lawyers and Spanish tax authorities have resulted in an agreement, which will see Mourinho accept in writing that he concealed from the tax authorities …
read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2oFrjlW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]