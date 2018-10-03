Sports Mourinho Charged over Abusive Comments – Thisdaylive

#1
Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho has been charged over comments he made in Portuguese to a television camera after his side’s win over Newcastle.

It is claimed Mourinho used “abusive, insulting or improper language” after the 3-2 come-back victory at Old Trafford on 6 October. The Football Association used …



read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2AeL0HT

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top