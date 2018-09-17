Sports Mourinho: I did not like my team – Daily Nation

#1
Jose Mourinho was highly critical of the attitude of his Manchester United players after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves at Old Trafford.

Mourinho even claimed he was more pleased with their last home display - the 3-0 defeat...



read more via Daily Nation | Home – https://ift.tt/2I7T5AG

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top