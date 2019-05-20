Sports Mourinho offered new coaching job – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Former Chelsea striker, Chris Sutton, has claimed that former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho was offered the chance of becoming Celtic’s new manager.

Mourinho was sacked by Man United in December and hasn’t managed any club since then. The 56-year-old had reiterated his desire to return to …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2LT2qSe

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top