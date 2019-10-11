Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports Mourinho Turns Down Lyon, Eyes Top European Club – Leadership Newspaper

Jose Mourinho has turned down the opportunity to speak to Lyon over the vacant manager role, as he is looking for a project at a top club.

The Portuguese, who left his previous coaching position with Manchester United almost a year ago, has yet to return …

