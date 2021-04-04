Entertainment Mr Eazi gets certified for selling over 1.4m unit of his songs “Leg Over” & “Decline” in the UK – BellaNaija


Mr Eazi gets certified for selling over 1.4m unit of his songs “Leg Over” & “Decline” in the UK

Mr Eazi’s singles “Leg Over”, “Decline” and “Operator” are now certified silver in the UK after selling over 1.4 million units. Mr Eazi took to Twitter to share the feat with his fans. In a tweet, he shared a photo of the three silver plaques. Mr Eazi in his post wrote: Brand new special...
