Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Mr Eazi gets certified for selling over 1.4m unit of his songs “Leg Over” & “Decline” in the UK
Mr Eazi’s singles “Leg Over”, “Decline” and “Operator” are now certified silver in the UK after selling over 1.4 million units. Mr Eazi took to Twitter to share the feat with his fans. In a tweet, he shared a photo of the three silver plaques. Mr Eazi in his post wrote: Brand new special...
www.bellanaija.com