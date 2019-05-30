MTN is to sell its stakes in investment fund Amadeus and online platform Travelstart, in line with its plan to raise ZAR15 billion ($1 billion) through asset sales over the next three years.
The company, which held a Capital Markets Day with investors yesterday, said it …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2YXDGdo
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The company, which held a Capital Markets Day with investors yesterday, said it …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2YXDGdo
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]