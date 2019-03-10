Business MTN Set to Launch Own Instant Messaging App – TechCity

#1
In the next month or so, MTN plans to launch an instant messaging platform which it hopes will become the “African WeChat”. The instant messaging (IM) service is similar to China’s “WeChat” and Facebook’s “WhatsApp”.

According to MTN Group President and CEO, Rob Shuter, “We’ve built an instant-messaging platform …



Read more via TechCity – https://ift.tt/2UnOfVe

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[100]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top