In the next month or so, MTN plans to launch an instant messaging platform which it hopes will become the “African WeChat”. The instant messaging (IM) service is similar to China’s “WeChat” and Facebook’s “WhatsApp”.
According to MTN Group President and CEO, Rob Shuter, “We’ve built an instant-messaging platform …
Read more via TechCity – https://ift.tt/2UnOfVe
Get more: Nigeria Business News
According to MTN Group President and CEO, Rob Shuter, “We’ve built an instant-messaging platform …
Read more via TechCity – https://ift.tt/2UnOfVe
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[100]