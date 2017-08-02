Female South African celebrity, Zodwa Wabantu who is popular for not wearing underwear has revealed that she would like to meet Zimbabwe's 93 year old president,Robert Mugabe . Zodwa said before she made the trip to Zimbabwe some fans warned her to "behave" because that country's president is a strict man. "They were telling me that Mugabe does not allow nonsense. And as a result I would not be allowed into Zimbabwe because I am too sexy.Some feel I will be half Unclad and that he (Mugabe) knows that I don't wear panties," she told local journalists."I would love to meet Mugabe if given a chance," she said"I don't live a fake life. This is me: I am not expensive. I am a "kasi" person. I love you all. God gave me this body and I am using it," she said.