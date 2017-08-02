Submit Post Advertise

Mugabe Knows I Don't Wear Underwear - South African Woman

Aug 2, 2017

  Samguine

    Samguine

    Female South African celebrity, Zodwa Wabantu who is popular for not wearing underwear has revealed that she would like to meet Zimbabwe's 93 year old president,Robert Mugabe . Zodwa said before she made the trip to Zimbabwe some fans warned her to "behave" because that country's president is a strict man.

    "They were telling me that Mugabe does not allow nonsense. And as a result I would not be allowed into Zimbabwe because I am too sexy.Some feel I will be half Unclad and that he (Mugabe) knows that I don't wear panties," she told local journalists."I would love to meet Mugabe if given a chance," she said"I don't live a fake life. This is me: I am not expensive. I am a "kasi" person. I love you all. God gave me this body and I am using it," she said.

    zodwa.jpg

    zodwa wabantu.jpg
     
    Aug 2, 2017
