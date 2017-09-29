Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 29, 2017 at 1:35 PM.

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe has likened members of his party demanding for his resignation to biblical Judas Iscariot.

    It is alleged that members of ZANU-PF, the party of the 93-year-old, have privately been pushing for the retirement of Mugabe, who has been in power since the country gained independence in 1980.

    Speaking during the burial of a member of the party, Mugabe insisted he would remain as President.

    Mugabe also accused some party officials of supporting him during the day while plotting against him behind his back.

    mugabePre.jpg

    He said, “Others are like those that Jesus spoke about during his last supper, when he said ‘some of you eating with me here shall betray me’.

    “The Judas Iscariot, they are here among us. They want to cause leadership change for the president to step down.

    “I did not grab power. I was chosen by the people. It’s the people’s throne.

    “When the day comes I will say thank you to my Zimbabwean family and I will step down so you can choose my successor. But for now, I am the one in charge.”
     
    Sep 29, 2017 at 1:35 PM
    Comments