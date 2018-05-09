Multichoice Nigeria, owners of the pay-tv platforms, Digital System for Television, DSTV and GOtv has slashed the prices of its decoder for the world cup period.
The company said its DSTV HD decoder, which includes a dish kit and one month subscription on the compact …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2KMEbAF
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The company said its DSTV HD decoder, which includes a dish kit and one month subscription on the compact …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2KMEbAF
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[18934]