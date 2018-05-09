Business MultiChoice slashes DStv, GOtv decoder prices – Vanguard News

#1
Multichoice Nigeria, owners of the pay-tv platforms, Digital System for Television, DSTV and GOtv has slashed the prices of its decoder for the world cup period.

The company said its DSTV HD decoder, which includes a dish kit and one month subscription on the compact …



Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2KMEbAF

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[18934]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top