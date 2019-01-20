I had watched Obiageli Ezekwesili on TV many times and all I could deduce from watching her was that she was an iron lady.
When I arrived at the location where this interview took place, Oby sat in the backseat of her Honda saloon car, looking strong and in …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2MoSU68
Get More Nigeria Political News
When I arrived at the location where this interview took place, Oby sat in the backseat of her Honda saloon car, looking strong and in …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2MoSU68
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[5]