Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, gave the reason why he was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election
He said that the selfish ambitions of some governors in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who later defected to the All Progressives Congress, …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2BnzgTZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
He said that the selfish ambitions of some governors in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who later defected to the All Progressives Congress, …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2BnzgTZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[95]