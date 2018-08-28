The National Assembly Joint Committee on Electoral Matters yesterday settled on the N143.512 billion proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of the 2019 elections budget.
The amount is to be approved under virement/supplementary budget under the 2018 appropriations act, while a balance of N45.7bn would be approved in …
