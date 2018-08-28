Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics N/Assembly panel settles on N143bn for 2019 elections – www.dailytrust.com.ng

#1
The National Assembly Joint Committee on Electoral Matters yesterday settled on the N143.512 billion proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of the 2019 elections ‎budget.

The amount is to be approved under virement/supplementary budget under the 2018 appropriations act, while a balance of N45.7bn would be approved in …



Read more via www.dailytrust.com.nghttps://ift.tt/2Nq9AK8

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top