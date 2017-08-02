N-Power on Tuesday night announced that the Teach Assessment tests scheduled to commence Wednesday August 2 has been postponed. The information was relayed on the N-Power Twitter account @npower_ng. The programme said “the test will now begin on the 9th of August, 2017”. The handle added that it will provide further details in due course. Assessment test for N-Power Agro applicants will end Monday night. The current Agro test only applied to those who registered between June 13 and July 14. Applicants in different categories in N-Power test which started July 1 have now attempted the test. They are Tax, Health and Agro. However, applicants who registered between July 15 and 27, (the extension period) will commence their test later in August.