Metro N-Power Postpones Teach Assessment Test, Announces New Date

    N-Power on Tuesday night announced that the Teach Assessment tests scheduled to commence Wednesday August 2 has been postponed.

    n power 2.png

    The information was relayed on the N-Power Twitter account @npower_ng.

    The programme said “the test will now begin on the 9th of August, 2017”.

    The handle added that it will provide further details in due course.

    Assessment test for N-Power Agro applicants will end Monday night.

    The current Agro test only applied to those who registered between June 13 and July 14.

    Applicants in different categories in N-Power test which started July 1 have now attempted the test. They are Tax, Health and Agro.

    However, applicants who registered between July 15 and 27, (the extension period) will commence their test later in August.
     
