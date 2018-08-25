Business Naira gains as CBN injects $543m, CNY 63m into forex markets – BusinessDay

The nation’s currency on Friday traded strong after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday, August 23 and Friday, August 24, 2018, injected a total sum of $543.22 million and CNY 63.21 million into the inter-bank foreign exchange market.

Naira gained N0.25k against …



What kind of economy are we running in this country. Naira does not appreciate as a result of normal economic activities rather it does so due to CBN's injection of foreign currency. Yet we cry of inflation. This a pure mockery to the nation's economic system.



