Metro NANS Factions Exchange Blows In Abuja Over ASUU Strike

Sep 6, 2017

    Two NANS factions had earlier clashed at the Unity Fountain , Maitama, Abuja, following the leadership tussle rocking the association.

    Some of the NANS members threw caution to the wind and engaged one another in fisticuffs on the busy Shehu Shagari Way while policemen struggled to break up the fight .

    Trouble started when the Kadiri faction converged on the garden to address the media before taking their protest to the education ministry .

    nans.JPG

    They were about addressing journalists when the Chinonso Obasi faction stormed the venue and accused Kadiri of usurping the leadership of the student body.

    The allegation angered the Kadiri faction members who attacked their opponents leading to a free - for -all on the expressway.

    Source PUNCH
     
    Sep 6, 2017
