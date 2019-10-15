Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro National ID Card Renewal Costs N5,000 – NIM – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said the renewal of National Identity Card will cost five thousand naira (N5,000) payable through remita.

This was disclosed by its tweeter handle (@nimc_ng) monitored in Abuja, yesterday, and confirmed by a staff of the Corporate Department of the …

card.JPG

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2oIsfK2

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top