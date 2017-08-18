The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed the geographical zone with the highest bribery rate in the country Nigeria’s Northwest and Northeast regions have the highest prevalence of bribery among adults, a new report published on Wednesday indicates. The report, prepared by Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), with a focus on the quality and integrity of public services in the country, shows that the Northwest has 36.2 per cent prevalence rate while the Northeast has 35.2 per cent prevalence rate. The prevalence of bribery, according to the report, “is calculated as the number of adult Nigerians who had at least one contact with a public official and who paid a bribe to a public official, or were asked for a bribe by a public official, on at least one occasion in the 12 months prior to the survey, as a percentage of all adult Nigerians who had at least one contact with a public official.” The Southeast region has the lowest bribery prevalence rate of 24.2%, which is well below the national average prevalence rate of 32.3% In between these extremes are the Southsouth, Southwest and Northwest with corruption prevalence rates of 33.8 percent, 32.8 per cent and 29.1 per cent, respectively. However, the report notes that from the “spatial analysis of bribery prevalence across the 36 states of Nigeria, no clear geographical pattern emerges. At the state level, the prevalence of bribery ranges between 13 per cent in Kwara State and 52 per cent in Borno State, indicating that local factors can have a significant impact on interactions between civil servants and the public.”