Metro NCPC, CAN plead with doctors to suspend strike – New Telegraph News


NCPC, CAN plead with doctors to suspend strike - New Telegraph

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria 19 Northern States Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has pleaded with Resident Doctors to suspend their ongoing strike to save the lives of many Nigerians who are sick and receiving treatment...
