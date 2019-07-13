JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics NDDC: Group says Ondo Elders Forum erred, urges presidency to ignore call – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
NDDC Reacting to the call made by the Ondo Elders Forum (OEF) recently, telling President Buhari to appoint Delta State indigenes as the next Chairman and Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), a pressure group in the state …

nexim.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2JxYEL2

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top