The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the sack of nineteen staff from her service for certificate forgery. A statement signed by the NECO’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, said Staff Certificate Verification Committee constituted by the management carried out its assignment diligently by inviting some staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which the affected staff attested that theircertificates were forged.