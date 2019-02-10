Spokesman, Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign, Akin Osuntokun, has described the Buhari presidential campaign document as the “Next Level of Railway Hoaxes”, saying the document is riddled with false claims and bogus promises.
He said, “For instance, the Abuja-Kaduna railway line, which was 99% completed by the PDP …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GklBkt
Get More Nigeria Political News
He said, “For instance, the Abuja-Kaduna railway line, which was 99% completed by the PDP …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GklBkt
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[15]