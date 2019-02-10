Politics Next Level of Railway Hoaxes, by Akin Osuntokun – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Spokesman, Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign, Akin Osuntokun, has described the Buhari presidential campaign document as the “Next Level of Railway Hoaxes”, saying the document is riddled with false claims and bogus promises.

He said, “For instance, the Abuja-Kaduna railway line, which was 99% completed by the PDP …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GklBkt

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[15]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top