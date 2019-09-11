Brazilian police have brought charges against the model who accused the PSG star of sexual assault earlier in the summer
Sao Paulo police have moved to indict Najila Trindade and her partner Estivens Alves over allegations of rape levelled at Brazilian football star Neymar back in May. Police in …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2LNrHtI
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Sao Paulo police have moved to indict Najila Trindade and her partner Estivens Alves over allegations of rape levelled at Brazilian football star Neymar back in May. Police in …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2LNrHtI
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]