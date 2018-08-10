Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Sports NFF advance team off to Seychelles – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

A two–man advance party of the Nigeria Football Federation, led by the Director of Competitions, Mr. Ayobola Oyeyode, is set to depart for the capital city of Seychelles tomorrow for next week’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles and the Pirates of Seychelles.....



