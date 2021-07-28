Chinedu Iroka
NFF assures on payment of outstanding bonuses of Super Eagles, coaches’ salaries - New Telegraph
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it is working at a pace to ensure the payment of outstanding bonuses and allowances of the coaches and players of the senior men national team, Super Eagles, as well as salaries owed the coaches of the team. NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi,…
