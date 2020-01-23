Leading Nigerian music sensations, Teni and DJ Cuppy, have been nominated for the Favourite African Star and Social Media Star respectively at this year’s edition of the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards. The event, expected to be hosted by American Rapper, Chance The Rapper, would take place in Inglewood, California, United States on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
