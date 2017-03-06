Submit Post Advertise

Politics Niger Delta Dialogue: Osinbajo Visits Edo State

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Mar 6, 2017 at 8:38 AM.

    Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo expected to visit Edo State on Monday as part of on-going dialogue to oil producing communities in the Niger Delta.

    A statement signed by John Mayaki, chief press secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki, said the acting president would visit Oben community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area to see for himself some of the challenges of the community.

    The acting president had visited Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Imo states in furtherance of Federal Government’s policy in the Niger Delta.

    Osinbajo Pesidency.jpg

    Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki has seized the opportunity of Osinbajo’s visit to assure Oben community of infrastructural development.

    - DailyTrust
     
    RemmyAlex, Mar 6, 2017 at 8:38 AM
