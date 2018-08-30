Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics Nigeria ‘nervously watching’ Brexit development, Buhari tells May during visit – CNN

#1
May arrived in country’s capital Abuja on Wednesday and met with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, where they both witnessed the signing of the two separate bilateral pacts.

May is on a three-nation African tour to drum up new business ahead of Britain’s scheduled departure from the EU next March. …



Read more via CNN – https://ift.tt/2wssYyQ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top