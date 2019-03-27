Sports Nigeria 1-0 Egypt: Five things learnt as Super Eagles end 29-year jinx – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Super Eagles of Nigeria stretched their unbeaten run on Tuesday as they recorded a lone goal victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt. Since crashing out of the World Cup nine months ago, the Super Eagles have won all their matches except two. Against the seven-time African …


read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FCYH60

---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[17]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top