The Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Lieut.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has ordered that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau be captured dead or alive in 40 days. He made the order on Friday to the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Ibrahim Attahiru, according to a statement by Shehu Sani, the army spokesman. Mr. Attahiru, a major general, was directed to employ every weapon available in his arsenal “to smoke out Shekau wherever he is hiding in Nigeria”. “The general public is pleased requested to also assist and volunteer information that would lead to the accomplishment of this task,” the statement said.