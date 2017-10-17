Ahmad Ahmad, the president of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, has stated that Nigeria have the qualities to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Speaking on Tuesday, he said: “Nigeria is the strongest team from Africa going to the World Cup, hence much is expected of the Super Eagles in Russia next year. “No doubt, going to Russia and we expect so much from the Super Eagles and Amaju Pinnick ( President, Nigeria Football Federation) has been spot-on in at least two major decisions this year: to support the change at CAF and to get the Nigerian fraternity to work assiduously towards Nigeria’s qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. “And the effort has to be doubled to make Africa proud. I know Nigeria is up to the task of making Africa proud at the tournament,” he said.