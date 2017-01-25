The Nigeria Customs Service through Joseph Attah, the AG. Public Relations Officer for Comptroller-General of Customs has denied the repoted dismissal of 59 officers. In the press statement released the NCS said that the report is misleading as it did not originate from the service. “The attention of Nigeria Customs Service has been drawn to a misleading publication by a section of the media, concerning a supposed dismissal of 59 officers by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd). The Service wishes to state as follows: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Service has not dismissed any officer since the one duly reported last year. The story is false and represents a repetition of same story delivered as new. “Accordingly, all service personnel and the general public are advised to discountenance the misleading report.”