The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State has lambasted Governor Seriake Dickson, for allegedly raising false alarm about violence during Saturday’s presidential election in the state.
The APC said Dickson was raising the alarm to conceal his own violent attitude to the poll.
This was contained in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Doifie Buokoribo and made available to reporters on Sunday.
http://dailypost.ng/2019/02/24/nigeria-decides-apc-attacks-gov-dickson-pdp/
